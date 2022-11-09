Letter: Glad to participate with CO2 pipeline

My husband and I grew up in coal country here in Mercer County, and we understand the industry's impact on North Dakota's economy and way of life. However, we’ve seen the trends to prioritize low-carbon fuels, and we’ve had to consider how to keep our existing, more traditional energy sources humming.

Carbon capture and sequestration projects are front and center in North Dakota today. One project by Summit Carbon Solutions is a large pipeline and sequestration project right in our neck of the woods. As many of our neighbors know, we’re in a unique part of the state where carbon can be safely sequestered underground on our land.

After doing our own research and many conversations with the company, our family decided to partner with Summit Carbon Solutions' project. The studies we read show carbon capture and storage projects have shown no adverse impacts to human health or the environment, and we feel very confident about our safety. Summit has gone above and beyond to ensure the wellbeing of its landowner-partners.

I know we made the right decision to partner be a part of Summit’s project that will extend industries that ensure the livelihoods of people just like us. We feel strongly that this will help extend our state’s future and boost the economy for years to come.

Kimi Fischer, Beulah