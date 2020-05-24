Letter: Giving pause to use of wind power, natural gas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I heard on the radio and read in the Tribune that Great Plains Energy has plans to shut down Coal Creek power plant in 2022. Replacing with some wind power and natural gas generation this gives me pause for three reasons. One, wind power is not base load never will be. Two, the blades apparently have a life span needing replacement and what do you do with an upteen foot nonrecycleable blade, can't they be refurbished? Three, yeah "We" have lots of natural gas but it consumes oxygen and is not really that clean.

Back to the plant if the electrical generators are still useable and in good condition a boiler could be removed from its building and a sodium cooled nuclear reactor put in the building. As I understand it that type is a simpler and safer system then the water cooled reactor. The boiler still in place could supply power until the sodium system is brought on line and if it works well change out the other boiler thus it would be base load and no wind power necessary.

One other item to take care of is to get Nevada back in the nuclear storage business at Yucca Mountain, i.e.: do whatever to make the state happy - Jobs, Jobs Nevada!

Dennis Murphy, Bismarck

