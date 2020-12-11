Letter: Give readers straight news

I have tolerated the blatant liberal bias of the Tribune in order to read about local sports and articles of interest. I understand that the Tribune is part of Lee Enterprises, Davenport, Iowa, and gets their national news from them.
When I see Associated Press at the lead of any article I know that the bias will be flowing.
In today's paper the AP article "Trump looks to join states in lawsuit" the bias was too much to tolerate. The first paragraph stated "President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to let him join an IMPROBABLE LAWSUIT" challenging election results in Pennsylvania and other states THAT HE LOST a day after the four justices rejected a LAST-GASP bid to reverse Pennsylvania's certification of Democrat Joe Biden's VICTORY." A later paragraph states "Paxton's suit repeats a LITTANY OF FALSE, DISPROVEN AND UNSUPPORTED ALLEGATIONS about mail-in-ballots and voting in the four battlegrounds" I cannot believe that the Attorney General of Texas supported by 18 additional state Attorney Generals would knowingly file with the Supreme Court of the United States fraud allegations that are "FALSE, DISPROVEN AND UNSUPPORTED." There have been hundreds if not thousands of signed affidavits (under penalty of perjury). Let's not forget the video from Georgia showing suitcases pulled out from under a desk which appear to contain ballots then counted after Republican poll watchers were sent home.
When will the Tribune offer news without the liberal hyperbole. Approximately 65% of the voters in North Dakota voted for Donald Trump. The Tribune obviously doesn't care about the vast majority of their reading audience. Please start giving us the News without the obvious liberal slant. Isn't that what the editor of the Tribune's job is. Give us straight news if you can find it anywhere in journalism now days.
Joel Gutensohn, Bismarck
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!