Letter: Give readers straight news

In today's paper the AP article "Trump looks to join states in lawsuit" the bias was too much to tolerate. The first paragraph stated "President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to let him join an IMPROBABLE LAWSUIT" challenging election results in Pennsylvania and other states THAT HE LOST a day after the four justices rejected a LAST-GASP bid to reverse Pennsylvania's certification of Democrat Joe Biden's VICTORY." A later paragraph states "Paxton's suit repeats a LITTANY OF FALSE, DISPROVEN AND UNSUPPORTED ALLEGATIONS about mail-in-ballots and voting in the four battlegrounds" I cannot believe that the Attorney General of Texas supported by 18 additional state Attorney Generals would knowingly file with the Supreme Court of the United States fraud allegations that are "FALSE, DISPROVEN AND UNSUPPORTED." There have been hundreds if not thousands of signed affidavits (under penalty of perjury). Let's not forget the video from Georgia showing suitcases pulled out from under a desk which appear to contain ballots then counted after Republican poll watchers were sent home.