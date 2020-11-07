Letter: Give hope to abuse survivors amid crisis

COVID-19 has added additional stress to all of our lives and our communities. Isolation, job insecurity, financial strain and growing intolerance are among the things that have made life seem unbearable at times.

For victims of domestic violence and other abuse, there is added stress, as reaching out for help and getting away from abuse has become more complicated. Victims feel less safe reaching out for support because they are oftentimes in such close proximity to their abusive partner.

We can help those facing abuse. We ask that you as a community member become informed, lend a sympathetic ear, help those facing abuse plan for their safety, refer them to community resources such as the Abused Adult Resource Center and, if necessary, contact law enforcement to intervene.

In doing this, you will be giving hope; something we all need and especially for those in abusive situations.

In supporting survivors, we do ask that you observe common preventive health practices such as social distancing and wearing a mask to keep you and survivors safe. And also, remember that victims who have suffered abuse at the hands of their abusers can have memories of that trauma triggered by wearing a mask. It would be a very good reason for them not to wear a mask.