Really? Where is your evidence? Think about Trump when you read this letter.
I read a thought-provoking 20-year-old article about fascism written by political scientist Dr. Lawrence Britt (“Fascism Anyone?,” Free Inquiry, Spring , 2003, page 20). Studying the fascist regimes of Hitler, Mussolini, Franco, Suharto, and Pinochet, Dr. Britt found that all had 14 common elements. He called these “the identifying characteristics of fascism.”
Those 14 characteristics were: (1) powerful and continuing nationalism (constant use of patriotic mottos, flags, sayings); (2) disdain for the recognition of human rights (human rights ignored due to fear of enemies); (3) identification of enemies as a unifying cause (rally people over the need to eliminate perceived common enemies such as racial, ethnic or religious minorities, and liberals); (4) military supremacy (disproportionate amount of government funding for military); (5) widespread sexism (suppress abortion and homosexuality, male-dominated government); (6) controlled mass media (censorship, devaluing media); (7) obsession with national security(fear used as motivational tool); (8) religion and government intertwined (use country’s most common religion as a tool to manipulate public opinion); (9) corporate power protected (merger of state and corporations); (10) labor power suppressed (labor unions are threat, suppressed or eliminated); (11) disrespect for intellectuals and the arts (hostile to higher education, free expression in the arts and writing attacked); (12) obsession with crime and punishment (law enforcement given unlimited power, police abuse overlooked); (13) rampant cronyism and corruption (friends and associates appoint each other, protected from being held accountable); (14) fraudulent elections (elections are shams, manipulated by smear campaigns, use methods such as voter suppression and gerrymandering to control voting numbers).
I would encourage readers to find this article and study it. We may be closer than you think, Trump or not, of losing our republic.
Henry Lebak, Bismarck