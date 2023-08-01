Those 14 characteristics were: (1) powerful and continuing nationalism (constant use of patriotic mottos, flags, sayings); (2) disdain for the recognition of human rights (human rights ignored due to fear of enemies); (3) identification of enemies as a unifying cause (rally people over the need to eliminate perceived common enemies such as racial, ethnic or religious minorities, and liberals); (4) military supremacy (disproportionate amount of government funding for military); (5) widespread sexism (suppress abortion and homosexuality, male-dominated government); (6) controlled mass media (censorship, devaluing media); (7) obsession with national security(fear used as motivational tool); (8) religion and government intertwined (use country’s most common religion as a tool to manipulate public opinion); (9) corporate power protected (merger of state and corporations); (10) labor power suppressed (labor unions are threat, suppressed or eliminated); (11) disrespect for intellectuals and the arts (hostile to higher education, free expression in the arts and writing attacked); (12) obsession with crime and punishment (law enforcement given unlimited power, police abuse overlooked); (13) rampant cronyism and corruption (friends and associates appoint each other, protected from being held accountable); (14) fraudulent elections (elections are shams, manipulated by smear campaigns, use methods such as voter suppression and gerrymandering to control voting numbers).