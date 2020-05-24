Letter: General Flynn article danced around facts

I just read an item on The Bismarck Tribune web page on the fact checking of General Flynn. It just amazes me on how the writers of this piece dance around the facts to prove their point of view. What they do not state is the way that the FBI set up Flynn going into the case with the idea of getting him to lie to get him fired. What is wrong in this country when the FBI lies and goes back and changes the interview sheets to prosecute and bankrupt a retired member of the military? What is wrong when the Tribune continues the persecution with selected but not all of the facts listed?