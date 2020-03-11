Letter: Gender discrimination in Baesler coverage

For the last week and a half, we have been treated to nearly daily front page stories about DPI State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and her potential pending DUI. Compare this to the Tribune’s stories about ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger and his DUI in 2017. Their roles in the state government are approximately equivalent, but I would argue that the stories about Ms. Baesler have been greater in quantity at a minimum, and more negative when compared to coverage about Mr. Rauschenberger. Greater negative scrutiny of a woman than a man for an offense is a subtle form of gender discrimination.