Letter: Gender balance needed in coronavirus decisions

I agree with the recent writers who are encouraging a special session of the Legislature to better direct state and federal funding to help us all deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

One letter noted there are no women currently involved in this decision-making at the state level. I vaguely recalled that a similar situation was once addressed by the state Legislature. I did a little digging online and found that our Century Code states that “Appointments to boards, commissions, committees, and councils of the state established by this code, if not otherwise provided by law, should be gender balanced…”

So, I’m curious. If we all decided that boards and commissions should be gender balanced, then why is there absolutely no gender balance whatsoever as our state determines what to do with well over one billion dollars?

C’mon Governor Burgum, do what you said you’d do -- bring some diversity to the Good Ol’ Boys Club so everyone has a say in how this state is run.

Sharon Buhr, Valley City

