Letter: Gas tax increase is poorly timed

Bad timing to increase gas taxes. People have lost jobs and have trouble paying rent or house payments. Many have moved in with friends or family to survive, not to mention those who have lost a family member to the deadly COVID. And you're contemplating raising taxes? Shame on you. If you need money for your carefree spending, tap the Legacy Fund. Don't punish the citizens of our fine state during this crisis who are as alarmed about you raising the gas tax as I am. If you just stop and think about what you're doing, you will make the right decision and vote no on this ridiculous gas tax that will hurt everyone. The people are watching you. And trust you.