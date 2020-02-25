Letter: Garden might be the better option

Recently, a local photographer caused a stir in Bismarck after proposing to place a mural of climate change activist Greta Thunberg on a local bakery's exterior wall.

Hundreds of comments to the pros and cons of placing the portrait in fossil fuel country are still flaming through Facebook. Don't say I didn't warn you: it's a silly place.

In this mess of a controversy, opportunity emerges that could benefit property owners, increase city beautification, and turn the city a bit more green: vertical gardens.

Simply put, vertical gardens allow us to do what our teachers always told us to, and grow up.

Vertical gardens offer those with limited space the opportunity to grow their own produce. This can be done through hydroponic systems that look like rain gutters; lattice systems; via hanging pots; or through new infrastructure. The former three options can be done in basic ways by anyone with a green thumb and a studfinder. The latter is more involved and takes some planning, but has already proven out for Vertical Harvest in Jackson, Wyoming, and for Farmed Here in Chicago, Illinois -- both cities exist in similar hardiness zones and growing seasons as us.