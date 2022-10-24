Letter: Gaming supports visitor bureaus

Like many other Convention and Visitors Bureaus across the great state of North Dakota, the Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau’s (BMCVB) mission is to promote visitor experiences that result in economic growth and quality of place. We strive to attract leisure travelers and meeting attendees to visit our excellent communities to experience our vibrant downtowns, frequent our shopping destinations, dine in our local eateries and enjoy the night life in our locally owned pubs and breweries.

The funding from our charitable gaming efforts allows our CVB to provide services and financial assistance to those planning meetings and events from outside our community. Planning and executing successful events are time consuming and expensive, and we provide a variety of services at no cost to meeting and event planners, giving us a competitive advantage over other destinations vying for the same visitor. Without these funds we would not be able to compete for these great events, thus decreasing the amount of money spent in our community to help our local businesses thrive.

We strongly oppose the proposal that would allow for North Dakota Tribes to have exclusive access to online gambling outside of the reservation. Allowing North Dakotans, the ability to gamble from their own homes instead of the establishments that support gaming would be devastating. Not only does gaming provide revenue for the charity, but also the bars, sales tax for the communities and gaming tax for the general fund.

Sheri Grossman, Bismarck

CEO, Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau