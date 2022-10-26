Letter: Gaming proposal would hurt charities

The Mandan Eagles Board of Trustees strongly opposes the compact being proposed with the tribes for several reasons outlined below.

Allowing the tribes to conduct ALL internet gaming and sports betting will be detrimental to charitable gaming in our state! If citizens can just gamble on electronic devices from their homes, not only will charitable gaming be affected but also the viability of local establishments and fraternities because there will be no need to physically gamble on site.

Charitable donation requests are a standing item on our Board’s agenda. Our charitable donation requests are numerous, and include Golden Age, Meals on Wheels, Anne Carlsen Center, fire departments, schools, and Boy/Girl Scouts, just to name a few. Donations from charitable gaming impacts lives; seniors on a fixed income can receive hot meals or a youth may be able to participate in a program that otherwise may not be financially available to him/her. The needs are great in our local communities, and we stretch those gaming dollars as best we can.

We are concerned that the proposed compact, if signed by the governor, will put charitable funds in serious jeopardy.

Bruce Lovdal, Mandan