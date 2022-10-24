Letter: Gaming compact needs balance

Gorilla Wrestling is strongly opposed to the proposal to allow for North Dakota tribes to have exclusive access to online gambling outside of the reservation. The ability for people to gamble from the comfort of their own homes instead of the bars that support gaming would be devastating to beneficiaries. Charitable gaming empowers every community to invest and provide resources not only for youth sports, but for veterans, the elderly and those with disabilities. Not only does gaming provide revenue for the charity, but also the bars, sales tax for the communities, gaming tax for the general fund, but it also creates jobs for the charities that need the more than 2,000 workers (and growing every day) the gaming industry provides to the economy.

Like so many other charitable beneficiaries in the state, gaming has opened the door to possibilities we never could have dreamed of through fundraising or capital campaigns alone. Due to our growth in numbers, our club has outgrown our current wrestling room and we will now rent a larger space so our wrestlers can safely wrestle. Funds from charitable gaming will help support this new facility.

We are grateful to provide young wrestlers, some of whom travel up to 75 miles just to wrestle with us, the opportunity to grow in a sport that teaches discipline, work-ethic, resiliency, sportsmanship and camaraderie. Those opportunities would be diminished if gaming goes away.

We are sympathetic to the calls of the North Dakota tribes for their request for a revised compact, but we urge the governor to sign a compact that balances the interests of the tribes and charitable gaming. The proposal in its current form does not do that.

Brian Fettig, Bismarck