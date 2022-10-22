Letter: Gaming benefits local community

We would like to voice our opposition to the tribal state gaming compact being proposed. This proposal will be detrimental to the charities that contribute to our local community by giving exclusive rights to ALL online gambling and sports betting to the tribe. The proposal will remove any reason for people to leave their house and support local businesses and charities.

MATPAC Wrestling Inc. has been reliant on the local community for access to facilities and their equipment for over 40 years. We have been involved with charitable gaming since 2014 and it has allowed us to move from being a user of the community resources to being a contributing business member just like many other charitable beneficiaries. MATPAC Wrestling Inc. is a contributing taxpayer, business owner, and Bismarck-Mandan Chamber member. One of our goals at MATPAC Wrestling Inc. is to give back to our community. Since our involvement started, we have been able to setup a college scholarship program, donate to organizations in the community like the University of Mary, North Dakota USAW, Bismarck public schools and booster clubs, and have provided many donations to individuals to assist with medical expenses or unforeseen costs. We have donated back to the Bismarck-Mandan community with over $100,000 in donations and if the tribal gaming compact is signed by the governor these donations by us and other charities are in serious jeopardy.