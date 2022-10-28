Letter: Gabrielle Goter and Kirsten Dvorak deserve your vote

The Morton County State's Attorney race pits Gabrielle Goter against the incumbent Allen Koppy. Ms. Goter is widely viewed as one of the best prosecutors in the state, which was prominently on display when she brilliantly prosecuted Chad Isaak for brutally killing four people in Mandan. It was the biggest murder trial in Morton County history and Allen Koppy, the State's Attorney, who was elected at the county’s top prosecutor, was missing in action. He left this case and all the important ones to the very capable Ms. Goter.

In the Burleigh County Auditor’s race Kristen Dvorak is the clear choice over Mark Splonskowski. Splonskowski is on the Bismarck City Commission where he shows up to vote no. If elected as the County Auditor, he plans to keep both jobs, which is an inherent conflict of interest. The County Auditor oversees our elections and when Splonskowski was asked about election fraud in the recent debate he said he believed there was serious election fraud in 2020 (simply not true) and he says he’s doing research on voting machines. Ms. Dvorak, on the other hand, believes (accurately) that the 2020 election was safe and secure.