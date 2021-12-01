Letter: Funds should first go to education

It was with surprise that I read that our school board is willing to commit $3.5 million ARRA dollars to the construction of an ice rink! I understand that ice time is valuable, and that those who can afford to have their kids in hockey and figure-skating want more ice time, but I cannot imagine that the school board cannot come up with more, say, school-related uses for this money! I can come up with a list and my kids are out of school and I don’t teach: but, for starters, a bonus for the teachers who stuck it out during the pandemic? A grant to each classroom in the city for additional educational materials? A grant to each school library? Heck, even better playground equipment! I expect people closer to the schools could find more uses for those funds that actually enhance education of students in this town and can have broad-based and long-term impacts. I know hockey and figure skating, and indeed recreational skating are great activities, but they should never take funds from schools that can be used to support their charge: the education of our kids.