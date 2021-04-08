Letter: Funding schools wise investment

For years our statewide education system was underfunded from pressures on taxation. We suffered for it and only in the last 15 years has funding been where it should be in order to enable us to provide a stellar education.

Likewise our streets in Mandan, which are expensive projects with either government funding or special assessments paying for them. So as a result, our under funding our streets for the last 30-plus years, it has put us in the dilemma we are in today in Mandan. Many of our streets need substantial repair and there are too many of them to repair. We can't afford to try and catch up.

The upcoming bond referendum controls the fact that we don't under fund our school buildings. Let's avoid the under funding results of the past. Putting this off would put us in the same dilemma as our streets and past education.

Lets stay ahead of the curve this time and fund the upcoming bond referendum by voting YES on April 13.

I don't need the fanciest school in the state, I just want an environment that isn't overcrowded and one that meets fire and safety codes unlike the current high school.

Wayne Papke, Mandan

