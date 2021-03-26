Letter: Fund new schools without taxing more

I attended the Mandan school information meeting concerning the building of a new elementary and new high school. The administration did a good presentation of showing the need for the schools. As a retired Mandan home owner I am concerned that the cost falls on the backs of just property owners like myself to the tune of an additional $176 for each $100,000 of valuation. Although it is a good time to bond with the low interest rates, it is also a bad time with the doubling of construction costs over the last year. Also, with inflation taking off with higher gas prices, higher food prices, higher housing costs and a new Biden administration planning to raise our federal taxes some people are going to struggle to absorb these costs.

I blame our state legislators for this. They don't allow other forms of taxation or funding to build a school that will better serve our young people for decades to come. If the voters would approve they should allow sales taxes to be used, or better yet the state could help pay for a new school with Legacy Fund money or energy taxes. What better infrastructure than a new education facility to help students gain new skills, prepare for college, and earn a living without being dependent on government to provide for them. Our legislators manage to keep raising taxes and finding ways to spend it that only benefit some people in the state like the Minot or Fargo water diversion projects, the Teddy Roosevelt Center, etc. I feel schools are a much better way to spend state money. The one criticism I have of the presentation they should have the location picked and a rough draft of plans to present to the people before the vote.