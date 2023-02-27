It would cost around $90 million to provide basic breakfast and lunch free of charge to all public school students in North Dakota, regardless of their income. $90 million dollars sounds like a lot of money, and it is, but if we can afford to give hundreds of millions of dollars in proposed tax cuts to oil companies, businesses and individuals who don’t need them, we can surely afford to fully fund universal school meals for all kids.
For most working families with a couple of kids in school, that lunch bill can add up quickly. Universal school lunch would be a big relief for everyone’s monthly budget. We are sitting on billions of dollars in reserves and can easily afford it. Let’s do the right thing, get it done and leave a real legacy.
Erick Brekke, Fargo