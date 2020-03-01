Letter: Friends of Rail Bridge grateful for public input

Friends of the Rail Bridge (FORB) wishes to thank everyone who recently provided comments to the United States Coast Guard for the Notice of Intent on the proposed BNSF Railway Bridge Across the Missouri River at Bismarck, North Dakota; Preparation of Environmental Impact Statement. This is how the process is supposed to work -- the input from citizens, government entities and other organizations will be factored into the decision for granting the permit for the construction of the new bridge.

The United States Coast Guard held a public meeting in Bismarck on the bridge proposal in December of 2017. FORB has been involved in this permitting process since its formation in May of 2018. FORB wholeheartedly supports the railroad’s request for a permit to construct a new bridge, supporting the vital importance of the bridge and railroad to the continued growth of commerce for our state and nation. From the beginning of this process FORB has advocated following the permitting process which includes formulation of a Programmatic Agreement and most importantly the completion of an Environmental Impact Statement. Working through these federally mandated steps will benefit the railroad and hopefully provide a path forward for a lasting legacy of the iconic bridge that is very much an integral part of the Bismarck-Mandan communities and indeed North Dakota and the entire country. The opportunities for a premier pedestrian and biking trail can make our bridge a must see and do attraction for citizens and visitors alike.