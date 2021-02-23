Letter: Freedom does not allow harming others

There is a lot of talk going around about how liberties are being eroded. The right to bear arms is, supposedly, being threatened. I don't recall that ever happening before assault weapons proved their purpose. People are having their rights to gather as they like and how they like, mask-less, infringed on. That never happened until a pandemic showed those behaviors to be dangerous.

I would like to ask what the people who are worried about their freedoms exactly what they expect their neighbors to do? Should parents just bury their children and walk away because they wish to preserve your freedom to carry an unnecessary weapon? Should all the people who are at serious risk of dying from Covid just lie down at the curb and wait for the end to make sure you don't have to wear a mask or stop mass gatherings?

There is a lot of talk about how these threats are fabricated to meet someone's goals. Are the children of parents who, reportedly, died because of Covid; hiding their parents in a closet? Are parents agreeing to send their children into hiding for the rest of their lives? Are government agencies risking court actions to falsify records? Do you really think that anyone would give up their loved ones and their freedoms just to get into your face? The rewards don't match the losses.