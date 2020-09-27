Letter: Frank and Ernest nailed it

Wow, had to laugh out loud when I read the Frank and Ernest comic strip in The Bismarck Tribune on Tuesday, Sept. 22. "Electricians, unlike ambitious politicians, try not to make a power grab." It just perfectly exposed Measure 2 for what it is, a legislator “power grab!” Measure 2 gives brand new power to the Legislature and takes away power from the voters! Don’t give away your power, your voice! Vote NO on Measure 2!
Howard Tweeten, Bismarck
