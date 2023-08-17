If the old adage, "history doesn’t repeat itself but it rhymes" is accurate ... perhaps we are witnessing that doggerel in America today.

I can’t be the only person who is amazed that much of our 4th Estate, an entity meant to provide transparency of the government to its people, continues to obfuscate the corruption that many of us read about in other media. Granted many across this country instinctively know that a President’s responsibility is to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic but on day one Biden opened our borders….and all hell broke loose totally negating that oath!

Our domestic energy supply was curtailed in order to make America energy- DEpendent … our Strategic Petroleum Reserve is currently at its lowest level since 1983. Incredibly excessive government spending has caused inflation that endangers the economic viability of many and our country's future on the world market and our cities are in distress and yet MSM seems to “fiddle away” as our country deteriorates. Is there really a plan to 'fundamentally change America’ like Obama said?

While much of our media is silent about corruption in our country we are reminded of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, WWII martyr who said, “Silence in the face of evil is evil itself.”

Lee Enterprises/AP is rather like Goebbels -- spewing only one side of the issue but I sense many of us only buy the BT for their astute front page cartoon, local coverage of athletics and obituaries.

Unfortunately a few see the trauma that America suffers today as a partisan issue………an opinion that is SO pathetically outdated when many of BOTH parties are at the Uniparty trough. We are facing an AMERICAN issue not a partisan issue! (and I want my 4th Estate back!)

Dotty Leblang, Bismarck