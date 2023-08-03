Is a college education worth the cost? A recent poll shows that a majority of Americans say no. Beyond the concerns about rising debt, parents and students are apprehensive about their children being indoctrinated by one-sided academic perspectives and the fear of repercussions for expressing dissenting views.

Are these concerns overblown? Our extensive nationwide survey of 2,250 college students at 131 universities shows there are reasons to be concerned. More than one-third say speakers with views that the majority disagree with should be disinvited, and 42% say readings should be dropped from college classes if they make students uncomfortable. Perhaps most startling is the discovery that 74% of students favor reporting professors for saying something they deem offensive, and 58% favor reporting other students.

While these statistics are alarming, they are just the tip of the iceberg. We find that students are not being given an accurate understanding of progress or its foundations. When asked about world progress over the last 50 years regarding extreme poverty, life expectancy, hunger, and literacy, only 47% say it has improved, 42% think it has worsened, and 11% say it has stayed the same. This is at a time when each of these things has improved dramatically. When asked about the U.S. over the same period, only 41% think we have improved. Forty-six percent believe it has worsened, and 13% think it is unchanged.

Unfortunately, students are also souring on the vehicle that has fueled global prosperity. Only 23% have a favorable view of capitalism, compared to 38 % with a negative outlook. This is partially a result of a misunderstanding of capitalism, with just over half of students defining capitalism as free market capitalism, but another 30% describing it as cronyism.

These results don’t shed a positive light on the state of higher education in America, but we believe there are solutions. We’re working to change this at the Sheila and Robert Challey Institute for Global Innovation and Growth at North Dakota State University. We offer reading groups to challenge students to explore issues from a variety of perspectives and to engage in civil discourse with those who may disagree with them. We host a Human Progress and Flourishing Workshop where students engage with leading academics on significant issues and explore the foundations of human progress. Our Market Values course teaches students about capitalism and socialism, their implications, and how entrepreneurs can contribute positively to society. The Menard Family Distinguished Speaker Series brings world thought leaders to the NDSU campus to discuss big ideas surrounding opportunity and flourishing, sharing insights with NDSU students, faculty, and the broader community.

An anonymous exit survey of students enrolled in the Spring 2023 Human Progress and Flourishing Workshop gives one small example of our positive impact at NDSU. The survey shows that none of the students favor disinviting speakers with disagreeable views, and only 5% say readings should be dropped from college classes if they make students uncomfortable. Moreover, only 20% are in favor of reporting professors, and 24% are in favor of reporting students for saying something they deem offensive. One hundred percent of the students say the world and the U.S. have improved over the last 50 years, and the majority are optimistic about the future of the world (52%) and the U.S. (57%). Finally, 80% of students view capitalism favorably, and 85% define it as free-market capitalism. While this is a small sample of students, these results show the types of impacts we’re having across all of our programs.

We believe these programs contribute to NDSU’s position as a leader in fostering a campus climate that values different points of view, gives students an understanding of our progress and its foundations, and enables students to be optimistic and proactive in advancing human progress. Our goal is to serve as a model for other universities in the state and beyond to rediscover the appreciation for viewpoint diversity that has made our higher education system successful.