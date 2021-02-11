Letter: Fossil fuel haters full of hypocrisy

Fossil fuel haters fit this definition to a tee. Fossil fuels provide energy, clothing, vehicles, and electronics. If they really wish to make a change they can simply opt out of all usage of fossil fuels and their byproducts. To not do so immediately shows they only believe in not using fossil fuels when it is convenient, which reeks of hypocrisy. I love my fossil fuels, good clean coal energy for my lights and heat, diesel to mine that coal and take care of our farmers cattle and crops. Gasoline to power my vehicles so I may go places anytime in any weather. Imagine the impact that those anti-fossil fuel people would have if they all abandoned everything fossil fuel related. So are you anti fossil fuels, or are you just saying it make yourself appear morally superior?