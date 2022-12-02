Letter: Forgiveness pondered for pandemic policies

Emily Oster, writing in The Atlantic (10/31/22), admits our pandemic policies were egregiously wrong. Yet she wants to declare an amnesty for wrongs committed during the pandemic because “we made complicated choices in the face of deep uncertainty,” and because most errors were made in good faith. Writing as a liberal/progressive, Oster advocated for reopening schools and suffered abuse for being a voice of reason. I applaud her willingness to forgive those who accused her of being a “teacher killer.” For my part, I forgive the A-Team for accusing me and other vaccine-hesitant folks of being misinformed (Andrist 7/20/21), living in fear and lacking common sense (Adkisson 8/27/21), and lacking civic responsibility (Adler 8/18/21).

While Oster may be clear-eyed about the harm caused by school closures, she is myopic about the scope of the wrongs, which range from chiding your neighbor for not wearing a mask at the beach, which is easily forgiven, to crimes against humanity, which should not be forgiven or forgotten.

My candidates for prosecution at Nuremburg-style trials start with Fauci and the rest of the medical-industrial complex, especially Pfizer executives. Starting in March, Pfizer was forced to release their vaccine testing data, which the FDA intended to hide for decades. Intrepid investigators (none from the major media), aided by hundreds of volunteers, have been analyzing Pfizer’s data. Their findings are shocking. For starters, listen to Naomi Wolf’s podcast “Destroying Women, Poisoning Breastmilk, Murdering Babies, and Hiding the Truth.”

As the damning evidence from Pfizer and other sources accumulates, our Department of Health still claims the vaccines are safe and effective. They even have a video on their website of Dr. Ana Tobiasz saying it is safe to vaccinate pregnant woman. Their failure to tell the truth is becoming increasingly difficult to excuse or forgive.

David Crane, Mott