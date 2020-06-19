Letter: Forget ads, observe legislators in action

Thank you, Senator Becker for revealing the name of the caucus that you organized during the 2013 Legislative Session. After reviewing the Bastiat Caucus website, I wish you would have listed the other 13 or so legislators that belong to the Bastiat Caucus (also listed as the Liberty Caucus on your website.) Hopefully, your Caucus members will remain small because if you would have been a majority in the 1900s, the establishment of both the Bank of North Dakota (1919) and the State Mill and Elevator (1922) would have failed. Thankfully in the early 1900s, we had visionaries in government who had the foresight to think “outside of the box.”
People have a tendency to use terms such as conservative, moderate and liberal very loosely and have various definitions of what it means to fall into any one of the categories. In much the same way, people describe themselves as either Republican or Democrat without studying the issues that will affect themselves personally or do the most good for society.
I am shocked by the number of people who do not take advantage of the televised daily legislative sessions when the Legislature is in session. It is a real eye-opener and after watching only a few of the sessions in either the Senate or the House, you should be able to decide who you want to represent you in the future. Forget the political ads and observe your Senators and House of Representatives in action! See who consistently votes “yes or no.” Also observe who proposes countless interim studies, which can be a delay tactic or shows lack of studying the issues beforehand.
Carol A. Johnson, Steele
