Letter: Forget ads, observe legislators in action

Thank you, Senator Becker for revealing the name of the caucus that you organized during the 2013 Legislative Session. After reviewing the Bastiat Caucus website, I wish you would have listed the other 13 or so legislators that belong to the Bastiat Caucus (also listed as the Liberty Caucus on your website.) Hopefully, your Caucus members will remain small because if you would have been a majority in the 1900s, the establishment of both the Bank of North Dakota (1919) and the State Mill and Elevator (1922) would have failed. Thankfully in the early 1900s, we had visionaries in government who had the foresight to think “outside of the box.”

People have a tendency to use terms such as conservative, moderate and liberal very loosely and have various definitions of what it means to fall into any one of the categories. In much the same way, people describe themselves as either Republican or Democrat without studying the issues that will affect themselves personally or do the most good for society.