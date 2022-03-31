Letter: FORB supports both new bridge, historic one

LaVonne Wohl’s letter about our historic rail bridge made two incorrect claims.

She claimed that Friends of the Rail Bridge is opposed to building a new bridge and the delay in building a new rail bridge is costing our community railroad jobs.

Both are incorrect. FORB has always been in support of building a new bridge and are rightfully opposed to tearing down the historic one and there has been no traffic diversion because of the condition of the existing bridge.

The truth is we can have it both ways. BNSF can build a new bridge and we can save our historic bridge and use it to extend our walking path and develop it as a tourist attraction.

The existing bridge is an incredibly strong structure, carrying trains of 20,000 tons at 25 mph daily. It is plenty strong enough for folks to walk across for decades to come.

BNSF has an alternative plan that would be better than constructing a new bridge near the existing one. That plan would divert the line south of Bismarck-Mandan and go from single to double track. That plan is estimated by BNSF to cost about $108 million more than replacing the existing bridge. To put that in perspective BNSF’s capital investment plan for 2022 is $3.55 billion. The $108 million is about 3% of the capital it will invest this year. A double track rerouting would substantially increase rail capacity and create lots of railroad jobs for our community, plus we can save our historic bridge.

John Risch, Bismarck

