Letter: Focus testing high risk counties, areas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After reading in the Tribune about increased testing in North Dakota I was very pleased to hear North Dakota was catching up with the rest of the world in drive through testing.

When I heard it was being conducted in Amidon (Slope County) I was rather shocked because the entire population of the county is around 800 people total. Our governor also stated it was to stop contact spread which is by far very low compared to community spread.

This does not make sense to me since the focus should be on the high risk counties and community spread. North Dakota residents deserve to know why.

Cindy Bosworth, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0