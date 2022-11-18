Letter: Focus gratitude on education

As Thanksgiving approaches, my gratitude is focused on education. My husband and I are products of the Bismarck Public School system, and we have three children that are in various phases of their BPS journeys. After learning that American Education Week is recognized the week before Thanksgiving, I want to express my gratitude for our outstanding school system and the opportunity to participate as a parent partner.

When my first child was in kindergarten, we were fortunate to have a teacher who taught us how to work as a team — student, teacher, parents — Team Our Kids. We learned that success was not only dependent upon our student’s abilities and the teacher’s guidance but our involvement as parents.

Over the years, we developed a deep sense of community at our elementary school. We built a strong network, intentionally including students, teachers, administrators, parents, and other community members. In fact, several years ago our school was considered for closure. These powerful ties enabled us to come together, work with the school board and keep our school open. It was also this experience that was impactful on our young fifth grader, now a senior, who is still interested in how she can use her time, talents and voice to improve the lives of those around her by actively engaging in civic issues.

What does parent participation look like? It can be helping with homework, reading aloud, asking about their days, helping them navigate relationships, asking how to help, writing letters, and even sending a note of encouragement.

When parents join Team Our Kids, they will get a front row seat to the excellence of BPS. We will sow the seeds of friendship and create community. And most importantly, we will be left with educated and engaged citizens of the future.

Petrea Kaldahl Klein, Bismarck