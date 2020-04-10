Letter: Floods, pandemics do not mix

As we follow the guidelines to deal with the pandemic, I can’t help but think of the 2009 flood and wonder what that would mean today if we were facing both conditions. During that flood, I joined tens of thousands of you at the FargoDome answering the urgent call for volunteers for emergency sandbagging. I fondly recall how people came together during this to protect people in our community. At any given time, hundreds of people crowded the floor of the Dome, tightly grouped together filling sandbags and packing them on pallets. When a man pulled up with a truck and said, “put as many on there as you can get,” without questioning, a big crowd assembled shoulder to shoulder to fill it up. It was gratifying to be a part of this large group of people to help those in need.
I’m grateful we have had an ideal spring thaw. However, it is very concerning, that without permanent flood protection, how dire the circumstances would be at this moment if we were facing the call for volunteers to fight a flood. Could we deal with two separate crises at the same time when both require opposite calls for help from the community? One asks to stay home, reduce the spread of a deadly virus. The other asks for close contact with large groups of people. How could both be truly accomplished to protect our community to the fullest?
During this pandemic, while we keep vigilant to “flatten the curve” to protect people’s lives, let us remember the importance of continuing the construction underway on the FM Diversion to provide permanent flood protection for our community.
Jason Ehlert, Mandan
Ehlert is president of North Dakota’s Building Trades Unions.
