Letter: Floods, pandemics do not mix

As we follow the guidelines to deal with the pandemic, I can’t help but think of the 2009 flood and wonder what that would mean today if we were facing both conditions. During that flood, I joined tens of thousands of you at the FargoDome answering the urgent call for volunteers for emergency sandbagging. I fondly recall how people came together during this to protect people in our community. At any given time, hundreds of people crowded the floor of the Dome, tightly grouped together filling sandbags and packing them on pallets. When a man pulled up with a truck and said, “put as many on there as you can get,” without questioning, a big crowd assembled shoulder to shoulder to fill it up. It was gratifying to be a part of this large group of people to help those in need.