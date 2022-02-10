Letter: Flavored nicotine harmful to youth

Tobacco companies use flavors to get youth to use nicotine products. Who wouldn’t like flavors like Blue Razz, Gummy Bear or Cool Mint? As high schoolers, it seems like flavored tobacco and nicotine products are more common than they were five years ago. However, flavoring is just one disguise. Fancy packaging, creative colors and the thousands of different flavors on the market give teens a false sense of security when it comes to tobacco and nicotine products. These products are manufactured to look, taste and smell appealing. Since nicotine is highly addictive, when a teen starts using nicotine products, it is likely they won’t stop. The long-term effect of flavored tobacco is still unknown. We, as youth, are being used as test subjects. Since teens don't know the harmful chemicals that electronic smoking devices have, they are being lured into many potential future health problems, along with long-term damage to their bodies. If flavored tobacco and nicotine products remain on the market, youth and young adults will continue to be distracted from the harmful effects nicotine has on their health. Flavors and nicotine create a recipe for addiction.