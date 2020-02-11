Letter: Five more years of Trump

This letter is in regards to the letter that was in the Tribune on Feb. 9 where it was stated that President Trump is impeached forever. The House impeachment was nothing but a farce, made up of lies by Schiff, Nadler, Schumer and Pelosi. They wouldn’t let the president have even one witness. Real fair huh? They were trying to get rid of him even before he took the oath of office. Why? Because he promised to drain the swamp and that’s exactly what he’s doing. He’s against the one world order and he’s got these so called elites shaking in their boots because he’s exposing them all. Also, Mitt Romney has a special place in Heaven for voting to impeach? You need to read Isaiah 64:6 – all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags and John 3:3 – To see the kingdom of Heaven you must be born again. As for Goethe’s Faust and Mephistopheles, the demon possessed, a few characters come to my mind like Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, the list goes on and on. The best part of what’s going on with our Blessed USA is that President Donald Trump will be our President of the United States for the next five years. This makes me smile.