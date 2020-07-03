Letter: Fireworks a nuisance for people in Mandan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I applaud S. Paul Jordan regarding Mandan fireworks. Every sentence is true. I might add that it is a total War Zone over here for a week prior to and following the Fourth of July.

It is like being in a war zone 24/7 with bombs going off and no exaggeration. You cannot get your animal to go out, they are terrified and many have to be sedated. They did away with the bombing at the Mandan rodeo grounds due to the horses being spooked but what about those of us who have a right to eight hours of sleep a night as many of us have to work! No consideration for noise whatsoever over here. The mess made is horrible and not to mention the fire hazards now with being in a drought. Last year I had to call the police three times for nonstop fireworks well after curfew.

I challenge anybody on the Bismarck City Council who wants to know what it is like over here in Mandan prior to the 4th and after to come to my home and stay and witness it firsthand. One should not have to leave town due to this holiday, but if you don’t want to go a week without sleep you have to go elsewhere. Not to mention small kids being terrified as they have no clue what is going on. Public fireworks displays are the answer. Safety for all and respect and consideration for others is most certainly needed regarding this issue.

Jeri Wiege, Mandan

