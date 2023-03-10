There is an old saying that faith finds those who choose to believe. For decades, I struggled with both religion and faith. It was not that I did not want to believe, but rather that I prized logic over faith and found ways to use logic to discount faith. Simply put, I never saw faith and logic as complimentary.

It was much the same way I viewed singing; I deeply wanted to believe that I could be a good singer, but I could never quite seem to carry a tune. However, recently, that all changed (my belief in faith, not my singing abilities).

After a period of personal hardships, I rediscovered religion and regained my faith. I realized that logic did not hold all of the answers and that choosing to have faith actually complimented, rather than discounted, logic. Finding faith provided me with trust in something greater than myself.

Coincidentally, this revelation occurred during the Season of Lent, a time of spiritual devotion and fasting. Ultimately, faith found me because I chose to believe and this discovery has made me a better person. Now, I finally feel comfortable singing, knowing that I have the power to work on the pitch of my tune.

Jonathan J. O’Konek, Bismarck