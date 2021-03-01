Letter: Find ways to stop bullying

If you are a bully or are mean to people then stop! You make people feel bad about themselves. You make them not want to be outside or by people because they might think that everyone is mean. They might get over it, but they might be mean back. If you're ever sad or mad here’s something to do. Stop, name your feelings, and calm down.
Here’s some ways to stop bullying. You could be the person that stops bullying and be their buddy. Try to change the subject and tell someone. Another way to stand up for someone is to say, “Is this how you would like to be treated?” You could ask why you are mean to people. Then tell a teacher or a parent or grandparents. Don't be scared to tell your feelings.
Micaiah Coleman, Northridge Elementary, Bismarck