Letter: Financial stability of electric co-ops vital to North Dakota

As not-for-profit organizations, electric cooperatives are owned by the communities they serve and routinely return excess revenues to their consumer-members. Serving a largely rural membership results in higher fixed costs, including maintaining 42% of the nation’s distribution lines to serve 13% of electric consumers. And electric cooperative communities drive our economy, including our farmers and ranchers, small businesses, agricultural proccessors, manufacturers and energy providers. The economic health of electric co-ops is directly tied to the well-being of their local communities. As farmers, ranchers, energy producers and business owners all suffer increased economic impact from COVID-19, so will the local cooperatives. Given the uncertainty surrounding the duration of the pandemic, many electric cooperative leaders anticipate significant long-term economic consequences. As local businesses close their doors and hardworking Americans lose their jobs, newly released projections indicate unpaid electric bills will total $2.6 billion at electric cooperatives nationwide through 2022. Over the same period of time, electric cooperative operating revenue is expected to decline by $7.4 billion, driven by an estimated 5% drop in electricity sales due to lower U.S. economic output. It’s difficult to predict a precise future for cooperatives and other businesses across America, but the outlook is getting increasingly challenging. Congress has played an important role in keeping American families healthy and safe while providing key economic lifelines to small businesses. Still, additional resources will be needed to address looming operational shortfalls for American families and businesses, including electric co-ops.