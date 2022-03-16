Letter: Fight lies by knowing to recognize truth

Liars have one thing in common, they need believers. When you become a believer for the liar, you have enabled the liar to flourish. Lies spread like disease, from one person to the next. Once the lies infect the airways the country becomes infected. A man in Florida realized the power of lies. His lies were fertilized by Fox News, and right wing radio. People embraced his lies, and volunteered to spread them. Now the country is weak and divided by an infection of falsehoods. The lies have attacked the nation's nervous system, our government. Liars have found how easy it is to recruit believers by spreading lies. What is the end result? One merely has to look at the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Our bodies fight infection by recognizing viruses. Our nation can fight the infection of lies by recognizing the truth. Know the truth and the truth shall set you free. The truth does not hide its taxes, its emails, and plead the fifth amendment. The truth is easy to recognize. It always stays the same.