Letter: Fight against book bans by government

Regarding House Bill 1205 and Senate Bill 2123 on book banning and censorship:

Who has the authority or insight to declare a book inappropriate for another person? Book “appropriateness” is subjective. Just as a parent monitors their child’s access and use of electronics and social media, they hold responsibility to evaluate what is appropriate for their child to read. A parent’s unique understanding of their child’s needs, emotional and academic intelligence, and spiritual, physical, or religious maturity guide this. No one else can or should do this for them. Particularly not a small group of people pursuing their own fearful, discriminatory and malignant political and personal agendas.

Most of the books under scrutiny are about race, gender and topics around inequity. Books can validate and bring hope to those who feel alone or face difficult situations in their own lives.

A 2017 PEW study states that a majority of public library users are millennials. Would they welcome this violation of their First Amendment freedom, let alone allow someone else’s arbitrary opinion to dictate what is appropriate for them to read?

There is no evidence that book bans accomplish what they purport to achieve. In fact, some authors have reported that legislative suppression has resulted in an increase in interest and sales, having the opposite intended effect.

Librarians already have professional standards and selection guidelines they adhere to. They do a stellar job with few resources that should not be squandered policing book complaints and “violations”, particularly when the proposed bills are ambiguous and poorly written, leaving much open to interpretation.

Want less government interference in your life and tired of “cancel culture”? Contact your legislators to oppose these bills.

Cheryl Underhill, Bismarck