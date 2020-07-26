Letter: Feeling pinch of huge water bills

I feel like I am on my soapbox again regarding the April 12, 2019 letter from the city, regarding a water bill hike that affects about 9,000 residents. I wrote several letters to the editor last summer regarding this, and then I got an invite to visit with Mary Klose, the engineer at the water department. I must say, she is a very congenial lady. She was prepared for my visit, and explained how the water department study arrived at charging about 9,000 residents a hefty usage rate. I walked away thinking I understood, but since I am not an engineer and after re-thinking what I was told, the study to me seem quite complex and convoluted. I still wonder why it was done in August 2018, a month as dry as our whole summer seems to be in 2020. With the pandemic, prices are sky high on everything from meat to toilet paper. To be socked with a huge water bill particularly at his time is unacceptable. We have a large back yard and both our front and back yard have trees and shrubs. Maybe an expensive study wouldn’t have been necessary if a simple 2% hike for everyone was charged. A lot of folks getting these huge increases are seniors, on fixed incomes, and who have pride in their yards. Our June water bill was $75.29. Our July bill was $235.32. I must say that it was jaw dropping as we are a household of two who enjoy a green lawn and healthy trees and shrubs.