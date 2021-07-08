Letter: Federal posts also need term limits

The petition to limit service to the state of North Dakota as governor or legislator and the article in the Bismarck Tribune was very interesting. I feel the petition falls a bit short of the mark if the constitution is going to be modified. Limitations should be on all those serving North Dakota either state or federal. The limitation should be a total of 12 years to include federal positions. Those presently with eight or more years may run for one more term in state or federal posts then you are done. We need an exception you could run for a different post with the 12-year limit. Those elected after the constitution is changed one has 12 years to solve all our problems.