Letter: Federal COVID relief is an embarrassment

I am wondering why there has been no mention of the Legacy Fund to help the citizens of our state through these difficult economic Covid times. If I am mistaken then please excuse my oversight. Currently the fund has $7.3 billion in it and I believe that fund is designed for future generations and catastrophic events. Wouldn't you agree that for a large number of our residents the current economic situation is very close to catastrophic. Our oil production in the state is still over 1.2 million barrels daily and the last fund deposit, Dec. 15th, was over $26 million. My point is there is some money available for the state to help subsidize the latest slap in the face federal Covid relief fund. Not asking for the Legacy Fund to be robbed simply thinking it could be used to "participate" in helping the current generation. I, like the majority of people are truly amazed and shocked at the amount of money millions and billions, that are marked for foreign lands and the U.S. taxpayers are thrown a minuscule financial bone. You guys and gals inside the beltway should be ashamed and embarrassed that you all cannot come up with something better than this. I have never in my 69 years ever written to a senator before but this go round you have the attention of a life long North Dakota resident. We look to you elected officials for guidance and balanced resolution but if you can't get along with each other please stop taking it out on the people who put you there. I certainly hope this gets seen by Senator Hoeven.