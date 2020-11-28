Letter: Fear for the future with coronavirus

I remember it clearly. It was mid-March. I was buying a birthday lunch for a friend at the Ground Round. We got on the subject of the new virus in our state. By that time Covid cases were in nursing homes in Washington state and elsewhere including a few in ND. I was beginning to be concerned. My friend and I briefly discussed this but we dismissed it and enjoyed our lunch with our usual outbursts of so much laughter we had to try to stifle ourselves. I haven’t been in a local restaurant since that date in March. Microbiology has always been a fascination of mine, and I had a fear that we were in serious trouble. SARS-covid-19 was new. New meant none of us had antibodies to fight this monster off. The 1918 pandemic haunted me. Soon thereafter, I started to mask up and take a container of disinfectant wipes with me when I shopped. As the virus grew worse across the state, I wrote a letter to the the editor on July 5 stating that I didn’t feel safe in shopping in Bismarck, and about that time I started calling Burgum’s office to complain. I never realized ND had so many citizens and officials that are in serious need of a visit to an audiologist. I belonged to a Facebook site titled “Nasty Women of ND” or some such name. That only lasted a couple of weeks, when I was sharply criticized for not having sympathy for the unmasked. Now, there isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t think that had we heeded warnings 883 ND souls would still be with us. I fear for the future as many still think the virus is a hoax until it hits home.