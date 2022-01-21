Letter: Fauci has failed us on COVID strategy

Dr. McDonough (12/31) calls North Dakota executive and legislative leaders clueless and misinformed. Maybe they are better informed than McDonough. Maybe they’ve read "The Real Anthony Fauci" by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Fauci is the architect of country’s disastrous initial COVID response, with its mandatory masking and lockdowns. He is also responsible for making universal vaccination the centerpiece of our failed COVID strategy.

Kennedy is no right-wing extremist. He is an ardent liberal. Yet he judges the man and his policies harshly: “American’s naive idealism will make them reluctant to believe their government’s COVID policies were so grotesquely ill-conceived, so unfounded in science, so tethered to financial interests, that they caused hundreds of thousands of wholly unnecessary deaths.”

Before mismanaging the COVID pandemic, Fauci mismanaged the response to HIV. In both cases he put Pharma’s profits ahead of public health. Kennedy also accuses Fauci’s agency of conducting “barbaric and illegal” experiments on children and more.

Kennedy documents how the tyranny of experts turned the pandemic into a catastrophe -- on the same theme, see "The Price of Panic" by Axe, Briggs, and Richards. Instead of emphasizing the development of prophylactic and early treatment practices, Fauci’s prescription was to send infected persons home with no treatment. Inexpensive and safe medicines (e.g. hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin) were available, but Fauci suppressed these treatments in favor of vaccination. (Have you tried getting a prescription for ivermectin lately?) Kennedy minces no words: Fauci deliberately derailed “America’s access to lifesaving drugs and medicines that might have saved hundreds of thousands of lives and dramatically shortened the pandemic.”

Kennedy’s message is in stark contrast to what we get from Fauci fanboys like McDonough, who keeps thumping the mass vaccination drum and hurling the “anti-science” epithet at those who disagree with him. Maybe he should read a book!

David Crane, Mott

