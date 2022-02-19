 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Father, child example good model to follow

A couple of weeks ago I was at one of our clinics early in the morning waiting for my wife to return from her tests when I saw a beautiful expression of trust between a father and his 4- or 5-year-old daughter. They were at the entrance to the clinic and the father had just helped his daughter put on her mask when she reached up for a mask to put on her father. When that was done they joined hands and went to the reception desk smiling. No arguments about masks or resentments, just confidence in each other and that they had done the right thing. How much we as adults could learn from these two.

James Sorenson, Mandan

