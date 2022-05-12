Letter: Farmers facing high diesel fuel prices

Spring is upon us. Farmers everywhere are using equipment fueled by diesel fuel to plant crops that will be harvested this fall, again with equipment fueled by diesel fuel. This food will be hauled by equipment fueled by diesel fuel whether on road or rail. Products that we use every day such as consumer goods are also transported by equipment that’s fueled by, you guessed it, diesel fuel. So how have diesel fuel prices been? On Nov. 20, 2020, just after the election of Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. it was $2.43 a gallon. And from there it has been on a steady rise. Now some of you are already cursing me that it was Trump, or Covid, or Putin, but 1) Trump is gone, 2) Covid was in its swan song at the beginning of 2021, and 3) Putin didn’t invade Ukraine until the end of February 2022. What was diesel then? $4.03. So the price increase of $1.60/gallon happened all on Biden’s watch. So what plan do the “brightest and best” have to address this? In the best imitation of Obama with Solyndra (how’d that work out), they are going to earmark $3.1B (that’s ‘billion’ with a ‘B’) for plants in the U.S. to make batteries for electric vehicles. That’s going to be little comfort when all of us that eat get hit with the double whammy of increased food production prices and increased transportation cost. It’s obvious good Ol’ Joe doesn’t have a clue what to do. In my nearly seven decades on this planet this is the most incompetent, inept, and tone deaf administration I’ve seen. This group reminds me of the bunch rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic after it hit the iceberg. But, bad orange man gone, that’s all that mattered.