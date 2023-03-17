For years I was blessed to have called the Boys State B Basketball tournament on statewide TV.

With all due respect to all classes and genders, the Boys State B has always provided special memories for fans across the state. Remember the buzz of 11,000 fans who packed the Minot State Dome for an afternoon game between Munich and Watford City in 1992? Or the special drum and song tribute that filled the floor after Standing Rock’s championship in 1998?

In 1989 a group of unknowns from little Bisbee-Egeland shocked the state by winning it all. The Panthers lost one of their top players to injury in the semifinals yet beat mighty Hillsboro and Newburg on the way to their title. Epping’s story was worthy of a television documentary. Mayport CG won four titles in the span of eight years from 1996-2003 and we asked, “where do they get all these big kids?”

Here’s to the legends of “B” coaching; Hillsboro’s Ed Beyer, Newburg’s Bob Hunskor, Linton’s Dan Carr and Munich’s Jack Demaine to name a few.

And the fans. Many who faithfully attended the “B” faithfully regardless of their school allegiance. Fans who scheduled vacation around the “B.” Each time I attended the “B” it felt like a homecoming. A homecoming of the game and a homecoming for our state.

As we usher in the three-class system, this is a week in Bismarck we celebrate the final act of the “B” as we’ve known it. The “B” Boys has been the plumb of North Dakota prep sports.

I will miss it.

Dan Hammer, Fargo