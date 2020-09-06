Letter: Fall good time to explore ND

Here we are at the end of the traditional summer travel season. For some, travel was limited due to COVID-19, for many the camper and recreation gear was used a lot, and for most tourism and hospitality businesses, this year has been more than challenging. There is however good news for North Dakota. Our many outdoor activities and expansive geography allows us to invite visitors to follow their curiosity not the crowds; yet this fall in what is being called the stretch season, there is opportunity to take those unused vacation days and support our small businesses. You can help the kids learn remotely while discovering the history, culture, industries, geography and sciences found across our diverse state. And if you don’t feel safe traveling just yet -- you can get inspired and plan a future North Dakota trip.