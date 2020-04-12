Letter: Fair housing month in the era of COVID-19

“Where you live matters” is one of the most common phrases heard in fair housing trainings across the country in any given year. Today, our state is currently in the middle of a worldwide pandemic and we are suddenly required to work, attend school, worship, and connect to the outside world within the confines of our homes. The walls of our home have become our best defense in a war on an invisible enemy and the concept of “home” as a “sanctuary” has never been more relevant.
High Plains Fair Housing Center is committed to ensuring equal access to housing in North Dakota regardless of your race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability status, familial status, or because you receive public assistance. Being blocked from housing due to an innate characteristic or because of someone’s perception of who you are also means being blocked access to your chosen community. Where you live determines your access to healthcare, education, employment, and transportation. Home is the foundation for everything in our lives and having access to stable, safe, and accessible housing is how we keep our communities and economy strong.
Each April we commemorate National Fair Housing Month to remind every American that all persons have equal access to housing and that fair housing is not an option; it is the law. This year marks the 52nd anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which protects people from discrimination based on personal characteristics and importantly promotes residential integration
In this era of COVID-19, it is especially important to fight for housing rights of North Dakotans. It is important to help someone file a complaint against someone blocking access to their housing or harassing them because of their national origin or race. It is crucial to advocate for the tenant whose mental or physical disability is exacerbated by a Covid-19 infection or concerns of a community spread infection. It is necessary to advocate for the newly unemployed to have time to access public assistance so they do not lose their housing as they navigate life with sudden income loss. High Plains Fair Housing Center launched a campaign in the middle of 2019 to end sexual harassment in housing. It is important to protect North Dakotans who may feel they should not speak up about unscrupulous housing practices in fear of losing their housing or feel it is necessary to succumb to quid pro quo requests in order to keep their housing. Families in North Dakota are especially reliant on secure housing as they are being asked to work and school in the same environment while facing financial uncertainty. Like everyone, North Dakota’s children feel unsettled and insecure in the face of this pandemic they should not have to worry about losing or being denied housing because of discrimination.
It has been our honor to fight for fair housing rights for North Dakotans since we were founded in 2013. It is especially humbling this year as we work with amazing community partners to make sure North Dakota remains committed to available, secure, and accessible housing free from discrimination. Where you live matters. Let’s continue to work to make housing in North Dakota matter for us all.
Michelle Rydz is executive director of the High Plains Fair Housing Center with headquarters in Grand Forks.
