Letter: Fair housing month in the era of COVID-19

In this era of COVID-19, it is especially important to fight for housing rights of North Dakotans. It is important to help someone file a complaint against someone blocking access to their housing or harassing them because of their national origin or race. It is crucial to advocate for the tenant whose mental or physical disability is exacerbated by a Covid-19 infection or concerns of a community spread infection. It is necessary to advocate for the newly unemployed to have time to access public assistance so they do not lose their housing as they navigate life with sudden income loss. High Plains Fair Housing Center launched a campaign in the middle of 2019 to end sexual harassment in housing. It is important to protect North Dakotans who may feel they should not speak up about unscrupulous housing practices in fear of losing their housing or feel it is necessary to succumb to quid pro quo requests in order to keep their housing. Families in North Dakota are especially reliant on secure housing as they are being asked to work and school in the same environment while facing financial uncertainty. Like everyone, North Dakota’s children feel unsettled and insecure in the face of this pandemic they should not have to worry about losing or being denied housing because of discrimination.