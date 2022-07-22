Letter: Fair housing is important issue

Regarding: Native American, LGBTQ communities grapple with homelessness, housing discrimination.

Thank you for covering this important issue. I am the executive director of High Plains Fair Housing Center and the chair of the North Dakota State Advisory Commission to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and I presided over the panel presentations and the report that was referenced in the article.

First, High Plains is the only HUD funded Fair Housing Initiative Program in the state of North Dakota with over nine staff and many volunteers. We have offices in Grand Forks and in Bismarck. We work with victims and potential victims of discrimination throughout the state. I concur that many Native Americans do not file complaints with HUD or the North Dakota Department of Labor and Human Rights because they may not trust the system. High Plains works with clients before the complaint process by mediating and advocating for clients. In fact, in 2021 we resolved through mediation/advocacy 267 cases that came through our intake line. One case that we settled before filing a court case was an instance where a Bismarck landlord showed a white prospective tenant several available units in one building while a Native American prospective was shown only the basement unit.

There is no law federally or in our state that specifically protects the rights of the LGBTQ community in housing. However as of June 2020, North Dakota Department of Labor and Human Rights has been interpreting the Supreme Court's Bostock decision to include housing so it is a violation of the law to discriminate against members of LGBTQ community in housing. https://www.nd.gov/labor/nddolhr-now-accepting-and-investigating-charges-discrimination In fact North Dakota led the nation in its decision to expand protections in housing, the rest of the country followed in January 2021.

Finally, in addressing Rep. Klemin's remarks regarding penalties of housing discrimination. In my experience with the NDDOLHR there have not been any conciliations that have been "10s of thousands of dollars," it is usually much lower (in the hundreds of dollars) and for these multimillion dollar companies these fines are not impactful to stop discrimination.

Michelle Rydz, Grand Forks

Executive director, High Plains Fair Housing Center